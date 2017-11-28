Tuesday, November 28, 2017
Extra Crispy
For these reasons and a few others I had to stop working on my NaNoWriMo novel, and obviously I won't be crossing the finish line. It was fun to give it a go and get out to the real-life write-ins (I made four before I had to throw in the towel). I'm disappointed, but I'm also starting to realize that what I want to do and what I actually can do are becoming very different things.
By the way, thanks to everyone who checked on me. You guys are the best.
I always say it's good to fail. You learn more, it keeps your ego in check, and it gives you the chance to start over and do things differently. It never feels as lovely as success, but it's good for me. It's also a bit like oatmeal. I really don't like oatmeal unless it's a cookie, but as a breakfast it's good for my heart and my plumbing. It'll never be my favorite breakfast (hot buttermilk biscuits and butter and honey and a big glass of orange juice will forever hold that title), but if I add some sliced bananas or raisins it's palatable.
So how are you all doing with your November novels? Let us know in comments.
Posted by Lynn Viehl at 12:53 PM
Labels: NaNoWriMo, the writing life
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
I too will not be finishing my NaNo, but i have been beyond sick. I managed to drag my rear out of my congested coma long enough to feed 8 on Thursday, then returned and today is the first day I actually feel almost human again. Needless to say, I did not write, did not compute anything. I'm still coughing like mad and horribly congested though. So you and I can 'fail' together :) No shame there. ;)ReplyDelete
I'm so sorry you've not been sleeping. I hate when that happens. Stick with the drugs a couple more days so you can be sure you're back on schedule.ReplyDelete
I've been a little scarce since before Thanksgiving thanks to family visiting. It was great to see everyone, but it's been a long time since I've been around four-year-olds. Even with four adults watching her it takes mere seconds for a four year old to find trouble. LOL. I don't know how parents keep up.