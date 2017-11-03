NaNoWriMo Kick-Off

National Novel Writing Month meeting on Wednesday, and met with about a dozen writers who are participating this year. Everyone welcomed me and made me feel right at home while I was there. The ML passed out an interesting packet, some stickers and held three word sprints that were fun. I acquired a new NaNo buddy and a writing dare, and knocked out about a thousand words, so it was a productive exercise, too. I'll be attending more meetings this month when time/life permits.
I'm doing all right on Emma's second book, too; I passed 5K this morning. I'll have to fill in some backstory for new readers, but right now I'm focusing on forging ahead and nailing my daily counts. I love writing in Emma's voice so it hardly feels like work. For those who want to follow my progress, I'll be posting links at the bottom of my NaNo posts, like this:
Haunted House Style 11/3/17
I never attended an event. I'm not entirely sure why. I'm glad it worked out for you! Sounds like it was a lot of fun :)ReplyDelete
I'm around 3,200 words right now, but the two days lost to a migraine has something to do with that. Oh well...I'll try to catch up.