Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Just an FYI
I now just have to decide what I want to do with them. One option is to make my backups into e-books and post them on my Google Docs account, or (the insane option) put back 13 years of photos manually using Blogger's photo upload, which will take me a looooong time.
Also, my old Disenchanted & Company blog will be deleted tomorrow, as will my old photoblog, PBWindow. I've also backed them up and I'm making them into e-books, too, but as they're static I've decided to delete them. If you want to copy anything from either blog, you should do that today.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
It's too bad that everything has become monetized these days. I too downloaded all of my photos and will be canceling my account as well. smhReplyDelete