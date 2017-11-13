Monday, November 13, 2017
NaNoWriMonday: Roadblocks
The bad news: I'm terribly behind on my quota for my November novel. I'm about to throw out the last chapters I've written because they're just wrong. Also, since the day job has to come first, and I'm taking off on Thanksgiving Day, I'm not sure I'll be able to cross the finish line.
Unexpected roadblocks are a huge part of the writing life. Work, family, friends and life get hungry and devour our writing hours, which drops us in the rickety seat on the emotional rollercoaster. This morning I'm tired, frustrated and not in the mood for any more nonsense. Balancing that is the fact that I had a lovely visit with my unexpected house guest; my work novel is coming together beautifully (yes, I'm writing two books this month) and I'll make my deadline next week. Also, I got the exact size turkey I wanted for Thanksgiving -- on sale, no less -- because I was paying attention instead of locking myself in the office to sulk over my roadblocks.
I don't mind failing. Success usually teaches you little to nothing except how to be a bigger ass than you already are. Besides, I can collide with as many roadblocks as life wants to throw at me and keep going. I've already done it countless times. It's when the tired part of me whines about giving up that I get really angry with myself. I may not be a winner, but a quitter? Nope. I keep going.
I'll post the latest update on Haunted House Style later today. In the meantime, how are you all doing with your NaNonovel? Let us know in comments.
I rarely set goals - especially wordcount - because I'm a backup caregiver for my aged dad. And truly grateful to NOT be the main caregiver.ReplyDelete
So, no NaNo for me. But I'm 15,000 words into my novel, and I'm happy with my progress. :-)
Roadblocks are like getting hit with a hammer. It feels so good when it stops. :)ReplyDelete
I've had a few setbacks but nothing terrible, just the usual pre-holiday mania before relatives arrive.
Speaking of the Windows update...yeah...that. I need a new touchpad on my laptop and just haven't changed it yet. I went to click on the Remind Me Tomorrow link for the update but once again, the touchpadfromhellwithamindofitsown decided to click the install link and that was that. I have now restarted, updated, restarted, updated again and restarted again and at least now, SOME of the programs that are not made by Windows, are working. But not all. I am beyond frustrated. I also have two birthdays and Thanksgiving (which I'm cooking) and a husband who decided this year to take the entire week of Thanksgiving off and I don't know if I'll make it either. More because of husband since when he's home, he doesn't understand my need to be left alone. But! I am writing every day, even if it's only a paragraph or two and that was my minor goal. Winning NaNo would be a plus, but I'll be fine if I don't.ReplyDelete
And I didn't mean to write a book here either. Sorry...