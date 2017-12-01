Friday, December 01, 2017
Working Holiday
First, congratulations to everyone who participated in NaNoWriMo 2017. I hope most of you did better than me, but I'm proud of all of you for trying. Proud of me, too -- I gave it a shot, which was fun, and tried some new things, which seems to be my latest trend.
I'm writing through the holidays this month, but I've decided not to use that as an excuse to avoid all the merry and bright stuff. I'm not a big fan of the season, but my crew is, so I'm going to try to do a little something every day to get me in the spirit to celebrate with them. Yesterday I did a mini-makeover of my daughter's room with some pillows, a snowflake throw and some cute animal objects. Today I'm starting to put together a winter art quilt. Tomorrow I'll write my cards and order the flowers I send my mom every year. After that I'll visit the no-kill shelter to make my holiday donation, and think of other stuff I can do for others. Christmas is always a little more palatable when you're actively giving or doing something just for fun.
I've been invited to join a small writer's group that I met during NaNoWriMo, which is startling (but very cool.) I'm seriously considering it. It's low-key, I like everyone in the group, and it might be time for me to get out of the Batcave every now and then. I'm no longer out in the public eye with my work (quel soulagement!) so I don't have put on pantyhose and makeup and pretend like I'm Bestseller Chick. I can just be me -- and that would definitely be a novelty. But I'm still shy, socially awkward and not especially politic, so I do have to think about it.
For the blog I've decided to manually upload all the old photos for my posts to Blogger's hosting system so I can keep everything here versus replicating the PBW archive into e-books. I have to do this in my spare time, so I've got ten weeks done and about seven hundred more weeks to go. It's a nice project, though, and will allow me to reminisce a little.
So what's up with you all? Anyone have their own tactic to work through the holidays? Let us know in comments.
I'm just taking my time this year to decorate. Not in a hurry. It will all get done by Christmas Eve and that's a good thing. I didn't finish NaNo either, but I wrote a little every day until I got really sick, and since it takes 21 days to make or break a habit, I'm hoping it stays. Today, I have to can all the sauerkraut that's been fermenting in my basement. Not really in the mood to do it, but it's got to be done.ReplyDelete
I love the decorating! The Santa Hat pillow is adorable. Bear or cat? I really enjoy the looks you see online and in the magazines of people who almost overload their house with Christmas decorations. I have neither the space to store it all or the inclination to do it though.
I like to decorate but I'm bad about socializing over the holidays. It's not that I'm anti social, but big groups are overwhelming. I like quiet and intimate conversations over partying.ReplyDelete
That said, we're long overdue to hobnob with the neighbors. They're always inviting us to their homes and we rarely reciprocate.
We decided to throw an informal get together on December 17. If you're in north Texas, just drop by. You're invited. :)