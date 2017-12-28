I hope everyone is enjoying their holidays. I'm staying mostly unplugged, although I did notice Pantone's pick for their 2018 color of the year:
I would have picked violet -- it was my favorite color to work with in 2017:
I'm such a trendsetter (not. at. all.) For fun, I'm going to predict the color of the year for 2019: this blue.
Stop back in twelve months to find out if I'm color psychic.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!ReplyDelete
Did I tell you that quilt is gorgeous? ;)ReplyDelete
I like to look at homes for sale in Scotland. What can I say? A girl can dream...anyway, that color purple is a pretty popular interior color there.
I love that quilt! Beautiful!!! Yup, you're definitely a color psychic. :-)ReplyDelete