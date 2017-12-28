Thursday, December 28, 2017

Color Psychic

I hope everyone is enjoying their holidays. I'm staying mostly unplugged, although I did notice Pantone's pick for their 2018 color of the year:



I would have picked violet -- it was my favorite color to work with in 2017:



I'm such a trendsetter (not. at. all.) For fun, I'm going to predict the color of the year for 2019: this blue.

Stop back in twelve months to find out if I'm color psychic.
Posted by at
Labels:

3 comments:

  1. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

    ReplyDelete

  2. Did I tell you that quilt is gorgeous? ;)

    I like to look at homes for sale in Scotland. What can I say? A girl can dream...anyway, that color purple is a pretty popular interior color there.

    ReplyDelete

  3. I love that quilt! Beautiful!!! Yup, you're definitely a color psychic. :-)

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 