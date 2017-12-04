Ten Things I Don't Want for Christmas
Collectibles: I'm not much of a collector of anything but books and quilts, and my house is already stuffed to the rafters with both. You want to know what I'd honestly love to start collecting? Happy thoughts. Send me some of those. :)
Exotic Spice Blends: An artisan oregano and all-natural spearmint blend might sound tasty to you, but please. Refrain.
Glitter Anything: Older women seem to love anything that looks like a bad fourth-grade art project; strangely, I'm not one of them. Scientists now want to ban it, and I kind of agree because glitter always, always, always sheds.
Himalyan Salt Products: I'm seeing a lot of these made into cooking plates, shooters, tea light holders, etc. All that salt is bad for you, and the pink color? Not my personal favorite.
Knife Making Kit: Just say no to this one. For anybody.
Magic Bullet: I'm all about healthy drinks but I'm lazy. Also the name -- magic bullets are what we used to call suppositories.
Moscow Mule Mug I don't use alcohol, sorry. I'm also not inclined to like anything named after a Russian jackass.
Ugg Boots: I don't need boots where I live. For some reason this brand also reminds me of Chewbacca from Star Wars, who is not my personal style icon.
Upright Bacon Grill: A bacon toaster, yeah, that's a wonderful idea. Aside from the fact that cleaning it would be a nightmare, I'd have to double our house fire insurance coverage. Pass.
Virtual Reality System: Real life is challenging enough, thanks.
What don't you want for Christmas? Let us know in comments.
Monday, December 04, 2017
Gift No-Nos
Posted by Lynn Viehl at 7:00 AM
Labels: gifts for writers
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
I do keep dog collectibles, but I'm so picky about what I add to my collection it's better that I buy them myself.ReplyDelete
re: pink salt
I think the color pink is going to haunt you the rest of your life. LOL!
Ironically, I get very few gifts. Those who do send me gifts always send the most thoughtful things, so I can't complain.
The only things I'd rather not get are clothes. I'm hard to size.
Well, Christmas isn't big in my immediate family and by now, most of the people I'm close to know not to bother my Grinchy butt with Christmas cheer. :D So this will apply to gifts in general.ReplyDelete
1) No knick-knacks. I literally have no space left that isn't either filled with books or music. If there's one thing I do need, it's more shelves!
2) Video games. I play one game. The Sims. Any games received will be regifted to those who enjoy them almost immediately. Don't get me Sims stuff either. I already have all the expansions and packs. It's an obsession. I love that one can build and decorate houses for your characters. I've used The Sims to design houses for my non-Sim characters too... Um. Yeah. Did I mention obsessed?
3) Electronics. I replace electronics when they break, and not a second before - or in the case of my PC, when it fails to run The Sims properly, in which case it will be upgraded.
4) Food items. I'm one of those annoying picky eaters, so unless you know me very well indeed, just don't.
5) Religious items. Of any kind. I'm not Christian. I haven't been Christian for over a decade, and I haven't exactly lived in the broom closet. You're not being subtle or nice by giving me christian shop gift cards, or leather-bound bibles. So unless you want me to gift you with pentacles and crystals and Gothic make-up, please desist. Any religious items received will be immediately regifted to my more accepting Christian friends and colleagues.
What would be nice to get? Music shop or book store gift cards. Because one can never have too many stories and songs. *points to shelves stuffed with books and CDs*