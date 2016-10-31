Wishing You

Writing Pro Since 1998
Happy Halloween to you too! :) Hope things are going well. I have several bags of candy though we get no kids... ;)
And...I forgot to hit the Notify Me button, darn it.
Happy Halloween! Did you make that? Do you decorate for Halloween?I used to when we lived in the suburbs, but too many trees hide the house where we live now.
Happy Halloween!
Original site content copyright 2004-2016 by Sheila Kelly
All rights reserved
Paperback Writer ISSN# 2159-9424
Happy Halloween to you too! :) Hope things are going well. I have several bags of candy though we get no kids... ;)ReplyDelete
And...I forgot to hit the Notify Me button, darn it.ReplyDelete
Happy Halloween! Did you make that? Do you decorate for Halloween?ReplyDelete
I used to when we lived in the suburbs, but too many trees hide the house where we live now.
Happy Halloween!ReplyDelete