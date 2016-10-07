Friday, October 07, 2016

Storm Hiatus



Paperback Writer will be on hiatus for the duration of Hurricane Matthew and the aftermath. I'm hoping that won't be too long, and I'll check in with you all whenever I can. In the meantime, please send good thoughts our way.
  1. We are praying for all in Matthew's path. Thanks for posting while preparing for/ enduring a hurrincane!

  2. I'm SO glad to see this! I've been worried about you. Thought about email but figured everything was probably already out. Please stay safe, batten down the hatches and you're in my prayers.

  3. Briana B.10:01 AM

    Be safe. Thoughts and prayers your way.

  4. Hugs! I hope it isn't as bad as the radar looks. Wishing you a safe passage through the storm!

  6. Last time I saw the radar it was barreling straight for you. Stay safe. Praying for you guys.

  7. Really hope you guys are safe. Hang in there.

  9. Lynn,
    We made it through the storm with no problems here in Starke! I hope you were as fortunate down south. Take care!
    Tami
    Starke (formerly Jacksonville)

