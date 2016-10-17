Things are finally getting back to normal here after Hurricane Matthew. The power is back on (hopefully for good this week), our cable is working again, the roads have been cleared and we've finished cleaning up our yard mess. All my guy has left to do is chop up the one tree we lost:
My guy and I decided to take a drive down to Daytona to get away for a day and find out how they fared, and as you can see from the pictures I snapped the beach took a hard hit:
The Hilton's first floor was completely flooded, and they've had to gut every room on that level as they dry out. Everywhere we saw things that were sand-blasted, warped or buried by the storm surge. Even the boardwalk stairs down to the sand were smashed to smithereens. It looked to me like half the beach itself was gone. Part of A1A was still closed as they worked on repairing the road. But their cleanup efforts were stupendous, and the local businesses and hotels were open, so recovery is well underway.
Monday, October 17, 2016
After Matthew Part II
The one thing you can say about natural disasters is that it brings out the best (and sometimes the worst) of human nature.ReplyDelete
People generally do what they can to get everyone back to normal.
Wow. I'm glad recovery is going well and that it wasn't worse than this. I remember the storm where we had a tree fall into our front yard, destroying our gate. It was inches away from falling into our roof, but it broke into pieces before it did. All we could say was that it was nothing but God.ReplyDelete
They've done a miraculous job! I expected it to be much worse but they've been kicking butt getting everything clean. I'm still sorry about your tree :(ReplyDelete
I'm so glad you're all okay and that things are getting back to normal. :hugs:ReplyDelete
Matthew was such a massive storm that actually followed a path similar to Hazel years and years ago. We are over all very lucky but my heart still goes out to thoseReplyDelete
who lost so much more from this storm...