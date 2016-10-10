Thanks to everyone who prayed and e-mailed and left messages for us during Hurricane Matthew. We made it through the storm in better shape than we expected; some of the siding on our house peeled off, and we had some roof and tree damage, but we lost only one old oak at the back of our property.
The wind was definitely the biggest issue for us; it took my guy a day to clean up all the debris that blew into our yard from other places. We have lovely neighbors who helped out without us even asking. Other than some big rain puddles we had no flooding to speak of here. The power failures, phone and cable disruptions during and after the storm could have been a lot worse, too. No one in our extended family suffered any unfixable damages, either.
Bottom line: we were very, very fortunate. Much of our part of the country was not as lucky, and we are keeping everyone in the southeast in our prayers.
Monday, October 10, 2016
After Matthew
Posted by Lynn Viehl at 12:01 PM
Labels: hurricanes
So glad you came through relatively unscathed! I'm sorry about the oak though. :(ReplyDelete
What a relief to hear from you. I'm glad none of the damage was severe.ReplyDelete
I've gone through several hurricanes and it still amazes me to see what they can do. I hope your neck of the woods recover quickly.
I'm so glad to hear you and your family are all right. I've been praying for everyone.ReplyDelete
Great news! Glad to hear that all of you are safe and sound!ReplyDelete
Good news! Great there was no flooding.ReplyDelete
Thanks for the update!ReplyDelete
So good to hear from you! I was beginning to worry.ReplyDelete
I'm glad your problems were mostly minor, and that you're all safe.
:hugs: I'm so glad you're okay and with minimal property damage.ReplyDelete
I'm so glad you made it through with minimal damage, and so sorry for all those who didn't.ReplyDelete
Glad to hear you're ok!ReplyDelete
So glad you are safe! I live in the Wilmington coastal area and we are lucky here. I don't have power restored yet but oh well more time to write... :)ReplyDelete