Monday, September 04, 2017
Off to Prep
I'm taking off today to get some household things done in the event we get a visit from Hurricane Irma. For those who are likewise watching her, the National Hurricane Center is your best bet for the most up-to-date and accurate information on the storm.
Stay safe, Lynn. I'm keeping an eye on her too. Try to update us if she makes landfall near you so we know you're okay.ReplyDelete