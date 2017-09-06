Another experiment with uploading to Blogger, this time in bulk, and a little amusement for your Wednesday. For two bucks my daughter bought this chemistry book at a local antique mall:
It's 142 years old, but in beautiful condition:
Inside we found two makeshift book marks: an article outlining the then-radical method of teachers beginning the school day by discussing the latest news with their students:
We also found a folded scrap:
Unfolded to reveal some student's math notes:
I love old books, especially ones that come with treasures hidden inside. What have you found inside an old book lately? Let us know in comments.
