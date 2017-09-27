NaNoWriMo Stuff

National Novel Writing Month have put up the participant badges for 2017, and they're actually not bad this year. I like the teal, the crossed pens and the simplicity of the design. Also, I can actually read this one without having to ask a younger person to assist; always a bonus. As I am planning to dump Photobucket, my pic hosting site, in the midst of NaNoWriMo I will not be able to offer alternative flair for 2017.
I've also put together a cover for my NaNoWriMo, using my focal image:
I'm excited. How about you all? Anyone else ready to commit to the madness? Let us know in comments.
Image Credits:
NanoWriMo particpant badge: National Novel Writing Month
Ghostly Typist: Solarseven
