As promised, here's an update on my NaNoWriMo preparations:
Novel Working Title: Haunted House Style
Cast: Emma Jones, Julian Caine, Carol Kimball, Nerina Whitmore, Martina Ramirez, Dr. Fred (Jeff) Jeffers, Olivia Gray, Paul Gray, Angus McShea, Bridie McShea, Maeve McShea, Colin Boyle, Father Patrick Nolan, Donald (Madman) Madigan.
Focal image: See image with this post.
Outline: I had fun with this by writing it in first person in Emma's voice. It's a one-pager, but it gives me the bare bones to build on when I write the full-length synopsis and chapter summaries. Click here to read it.
Theme: Revenge
Also, my user name on the NaNoWriMo web site is Lynn Viehl for anyone participating who wants to get in touch there.
Image Credit: Solarseven
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Very nice!ReplyDelete