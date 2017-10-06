Now this is really neat: Hubspot's blog idea generator uses three nouns you input to generate a week's worth of blog post titles. I fed it the words writing/novel/plot and got these:
1. 5 Tools Everyone In The Novel Industry Should Be Using
2. 10 Quick Tips About Writing
3. Why We Love Plot (And You Should, Too!)
4. How To Solve The Biggest Problems With Novel
5. 7 Things About Writing Your Boss Wants To Know
Some of these won't work, but I like the quick tips idea, and the why we love plot. I might use those in future PBW posts.
For the words reader/book/sales I got:
1. 10 Signs You Should Invest In Book
2. What Will Reader Be Like In 100 Years?
3. 14 Common Misconceptions About Sales
4. The History Of Book
5. Think You're Cut Out For Doing Reader? Take This Quiz
Okay, I'm not cut out to be doing readers, but what will readers be like in 100 years? That would be fun to imagine.
Finally I tried love/story/hero, and my results were:
1. 20 Myths About Love
2. 10 Quick Tips About Story
3. The Worst Advice We've Ever Heard About Hero
4. The Ultimate Cheat Sheet On Love
5. 14 Common Misconceptions About Story
You can see that the generator starts repeating itself, but there are still some decent ideas here. I'd like to research 20 myths about love, and if you're writing a hero, there are mountains of bad advice out there to avoid. I also like the ultimate cheat sheet on love -- what would a writer's version look like?
If you're looking for fresh ideas for your blog, give this a whirl -- you might find inspiration along with a few chuckles.
Friday, October 06, 2017
