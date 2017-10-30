Monday, October 30, 2017
NaNoWriMonday: Ask PBW
I had family visiting last week, so I didn't have a lot of time to do anything but work and cook (which is also why I like to prep early.) Today I'm going to finish gathering what I need for my NaNoNovel notebook, and tinker on my chapter summaries a bit, but otherwise I'm good to go for Wednesday.
Since we're 48 hours away from the start of National Novel Writing Month, I thought I'd make myself available for any questions you might have today about NaNo-related stuff. If you do, post them in comments before midnight EST, and I'll do my best to offer advice or find you an answer elsewhere.
Graphic credit: © Yellowj | Dreamstime.com
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment