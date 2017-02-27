I had an amazing time at this year's county quilt show. I saw so many beautiful quilts, talked with their incredibly talented makers, and got some wonderful ideas for my own work. Kat went with me one day so I got to show off my kid to my friends. I think I completely recharged my creative batteries too, always a great thing.
We also had fantastic luck with the show raffles. I won two: a huge basket filled with yarn and pattern books, and a adorable ceramic purse stuffed with fat quarters, sewing tools, and a journal:
My daughter was the big winner with this lovely wine rack filled with fabric, patterns and even two bottles of very nice vino:
It's also a little funny -- none of us drink -- but the bottles will go to friends who appreciate wine. Kat generously gave me all the fabric and patterns, so I'll have to make her something neat.
With fingers crossed that this slideshow embed code works, here are some of the pictures I took of the show quilts (Added: the embed thing isn't working for everyone, so here's the link to open it in another window: http://s259.photobucket.com/user/LynnViehl/slideshow/2017%20PBW/Quilt%20Show%202017):
Monday, February 27, 2017
Quilt Show Pics
Rats. No slide show. :(ReplyDelete
I'm having similar problems with notifications on my blog.
Congrats on winning the raffles. I can count on two fingers the number of times I've ever won anything. LOL!
Thank you, ma'am -- and I've added a link to the post that will hopefully take you to the slideshow directly.Delete