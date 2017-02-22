Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Kit in Paris

Last year I sold rights for my steampunk books to J'ai Lu for translation into French, and they very kindly sent me the art for the first two covers:



This is for the book one.



This is for My Lord Mayhem, a contract I negotiated by myself, so I'm especially delighted to see it's in my favorite color.
  1. Congratulations! Teresa and I still talk about those books, so we hope you'll carry on with them someday.

  2. Those are gorgeous covers. Congratulations!

  3. Great covers for a pair of my favorite books! Congratulations!

  4. I like them better than the American covers. Congrats!

