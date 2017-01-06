I spotted this interesting antho open call over at the Paying Market forum at AbsoluteWrite.com:
"Copper Pen Press is currently seeking submissions of high-quality fiction for Freakshow: Freakishly Fascinating Tales of Mystery and Suspense, a forthcoming short story anthology set within the world of a traveling circus, carnival or freak show. Writers can spin their yarns in the past, present, or future.
We are looking for dark, twisted and unusual mysteries with dark, twisted and unusual characters. We want that “holy shit!” factor.
No splatterpunk. No erotica. No fantasy.
No horror – that is, not yet. We will be launching our horror imprint soon. Mmmmwwwwwahahahahaha.
Payment: $50/story plus a contributor’s copy for non-exclusive rights.
Submission Guidelines
Submit only finished, non-published, original stories, between 2K and 7K words.
We do not accept snail-mail submissions. Your submission package must be e-mailed to submissions@copperpenpress.com. This e-mail address should be used for no other purpose. Include the title of the story and author name in the Subject box.
The manuscript should be attached, formatted as a .doc or .docx (Microsoft Word) on 8-1/2 x 11-inch paper, double spaced with one-inch margins. Use Times New Roman 12-point font.
Number all pages, beginning to end, in the header. The header should also include the author’s name and title of the story. Do not type this information on each page. Use the header function of your software.
Attach a second file with a short bio, your legal name, all pen names in use, your complete publishing history, and contact information including complete mailing address, e-mail, telephone and social media info.
We will not take phone calls or emails regarding the status of your manuscript. We will respond to your submission once it has been read, whether we are interested in publishing it or not.
Simultaneous submissions are permitted. If you have accepted a contract with another publisher, or wish to remove your manuscript from submission, you may contact us by email at editor@copperpenpress.com.
Submissions usually take 4 to 8 weeks for a response. We will not send critiques.
Deadline – October, 31, 2016"
