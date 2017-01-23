Literature Map is a reader recommendation generator that seems to work off what readers authors share, and I'll quote here: "The more people like an author and another author, the closer together these two authors will move on the Literature-Map."
Ah, vanity, thy name is byline. I didn't think mine would even register on it, but lo and behold:
(My map is a bit bigger than this, but I couldn't fit it all on the blog and have it readable.)
Some PBW trivia: Judith Ivory and I belonged to the same RWA chapter way back when I was rookie, and we talked a couple of times, mostly about gardening. She's a lovely and very kind lady, and I probably share only one reader with her, but I'll take it. I laughed when I saw Rob Thurman's name (not pictured) since I never imagined we'd share readers. I'm also a little startled by how many names I didn't recognize, but I guess that's because I don't read much genre fiction these days. Must remedy that.
I nicked this generator link from author Sara Donati, who has a very interesting map of her own and blog post about it here.
Map Me
Of course your name would register! You're one of the biggies. :)ReplyDelete
lol! Well, of course you share readers with Rob Thurman. At least one. That one being me. I do believe it was you who introduced me to her. ;-) Which I have never regretted.ReplyDelete