Since the holidays are upon us, I thought it might be time for my annual list of:
Ten Things I Do Not Want for Christmas
Assembly Required Objects: I no longer have the ambition, patience or motor skills to fit together nine hundred pieces of chipboard with a thousand little screws that require a special tool that inevitably is missing from the package. Even if it means I can't have a Darth Vader-shaped bookcase (and why would you think I'd want that? Batman is my guy.)
Books That Are Not Books: This includes but is not limited to book safes, book boxes, book-shaped book ends, shelves, stands for other books -- look, I know I love books, but the reading kind, people.
Diet Products: I don't use them. I lost thirty pounds because I became more active, watched my portions and stopped snacking. That's it and that's all I'm doing next year. Heartless of me, I know.
Faux Fur Purses: You don't think they're creepy?
Hairdo Tools: I do not crimp, straighten, curl or blow dry my hair. I wash it and towel/air dry it. If this makes me a cave woman, so be it. I still have more hair than most women my age, so I must be doing something right.
One-Cup Coffee Makers: Sorry, tea drinker. Also, I think they're too expensive, the cup things are weird and (unless you're single or the only coffee drinker in the house) using them is a bit selfish.
Political Junk: Please take your soapbox out of my face and my holiday, thank you.
Satin PJs: If I have to explain this to you, you're too young to know why.
Singing Ornaments: I have about ten million ornaments already, but with my hearing problems when they activate while I'm alone I think someone is in the house with me. I then run out of the house, peer in the windows, debate on calling 911 and generally behave like an idiot. Save me from myself and my lousy eardrums, will you?
What don't you want for Christmas? Let us know in comments.
Monday, December 12, 2016
I Thank You No Ten
Posted by Lynn Viehl at 7:00 AM
I don't want perfume, bath and body products, or makeup. It takes me forever to use the stuff because I have so much. Besides, I barely wear makeup. Also, pajamas of any kind are a no. Books and money are always safe bets because my family has me well pegged when it comes to stories I would enjoy. Not so much with music or clothes.ReplyDelete
No cat posters, earrings, sheets, calendars. Love cats, have cats. They already own the house. No need to emphasize, lol.ReplyDelete
I don't get too many presents so I can't be too picky. 😅ReplyDelete
I'm with Lucinda though, nothing perfumey.
What don't I want for christmas? My blood relatives coming over. :p I love them to death, but they're also a bunch of homophobic religious nuts who feel justified during christian holidays to "reach out" to the poor, godless fag-face in their midst. :pReplyDelete
No perfume. Gift cards for my favorite stores.ReplyDelete