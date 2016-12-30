Friday, December 30, 2016
By Way of Santa
These are the first books I'll be reading in January, thanks to my Library Thing Secret Santa. Some amusing, old writer chick trivia: I haven't read MaryJanice Davidson, but I remember her from the heyday of chicklit back when I started PBW. David Weber I've also skipped, but he and I once both wrote in the same universe, and our stories were published together in Baen's The Ring of Fire anthology.
As for the other two, they're also titles I've never read. I didn't know there was a memoir that inspired the film Awakenings, which is one of my favorite Robin Williams movies. Bonk is a scientific look at sex, which should be fun.
Did Santa drop any new books in your stocking? Let us know in comments.
Posted by Lynn Viehl at 11:03 AM
Labels: books, Library Thing, Secret Santa
