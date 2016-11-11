Library Thing just gave me the heads-up that the next ARC I'll be receiving from their Early Reviewers program is Your Inner Critic is a Big Jerk by Danielle Krysa, published by Chronicle Books. Since this is the one I wanted most from the October list I'm quite happy.
There are nineteen days left for National Novel Writing Month, and I regret to report that I did not kick writing ass this week. Mostly because a stomach virus and a wrenched shoulder kicked my butt, but also other things that thoroughly stomped on my spirit. It happens to us all, and when it does, all you want to do is lock yourself in a dark room and sleep or weep.
Creative people rely on inspiration to help bring beauty and joy to our work. When that goes away, and it seems like everyone around us is determined to fight or harp or feed themselves to the evil, it can get between us and the writing. It tries to poison the well. It whispers that there's no reason for what we do. That no one cares. That all there is and ever will be is that dark room, and there's not a damn thing we can do about it. Even Byron said that darkness is the universe, and has no need of us.
I guess Byron would be right if the universe was a complete void, but it's not. It's full of galaxies and stars and nebulas and planets and comets and pulsars and amazing, wonderful things we've yet to discover. Maybe if Byron had ever looked up, he might have seen some of that.
Creation is looking up instead of down. It's inviting hope instead of despair. It's going into a dark room and lighting a candle. Darkness will always be there; we know that. It's not a fair fight because we can't ever defeat it. But here's the thing about reaching for better instead of surrendering to the bleak: the light of you can be seen by someone else in the dark. You can inspire them to hope. With your light, you let them know that they're not alone -- and that may be the most important, valiant thing you can ever do. When you do, and you reach someone, the darkness loses another victim.
This is my candle for you: Look up, not down. Write this week with me. Find beauty and joy and hope however you can. Be the light, not the dark.
Friday, November 11, 2016
Light
I'm sorry you came down with a stomach virus. My hubby did too. The first day I thought it was just an upset stomach but it lasted nearly a week. He had a temperature too, swinging from chills to fever.ReplyDelete
I hardly got anything done, but at least he's better now. I hope you are too.
Stomach virus - yuck, I'm glad your better.ReplyDelete
I have to say thank you. This post was just what I needed. I shared a link to it on the facebook group I'm part of. A lot of creative people are allowing themselves to forget to look up, myself included. It's a much needed reminder. Shine your light...
Being sick is definitely no fun...I got my flu shot, the high dosage one, and I haven't felt good for several days. I just hunkered down in my recliner and watched some classic movies. Get well soon. This too shall pass.ReplyDelete
This is beautiful. It's so very easy to get caught up in looking down. I've had about six weeks of not being able to write properly for one reason or another, and you start thinking you'll never be able to again! Thanks for reminding us all to look up. Hope you're feeling better soon.ReplyDelete
Hi Lynn, I just discovered your blog through a NaNoWriMo article you wrote. I've greatly enjoyed reading your blog and find this particular entry very inspiring, motivating and moving -- especially the last two paragraphs. Wow, they really got to me. Yes, looking up is truly the key to keep moving forward. Thank you for your amazing words. DeeReplyDelete