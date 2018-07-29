Although I threatened to stay away until August I thought I'd post another update on my hiatus in case I get wrapped up in work and forget.
Summer is my favorite time of year, and it's not disappointing this time around at Casa PBW. We have lots of rain, but we also have lots of green (everywhere), bask-worthy sunshine (mornings) and nice, breezy evenings when we walk to soak up all the splendor down by the lake (3-4 times a week.) I took this shot of a park fountain on one of those occasions and I think it's the prettiest pic I've taken all year.
Still busy with work and family stuff, but who isn't? I've also shed eight more pounds over the last couple of months. I might just reach my ultimate weight-loss goal to take off fifty pounds total before 2019. We'll see.
I've figured out some things, too. I finally discovered something about the work and me that I never realized, and it's shed new light on so many things that have puzzled me over the last twenty years. Sadly, not why Times New Roman is suddenly easier for me to read. Was it the laser surgery? Am I more focused? Did someone change the font to easier-reading and not send me the memo? Alas, I have no answers. Anyway, what that revelation has done is put to rest my concerns over things I never understood anyway, but assumed I should. Makes my writing life much simpler, always a desirable thing.
If you follow my Tumblr blog you've likely seen these pics of my finished Zen garden quilt:
Eight weeks of hand-quilting in circles every night, and yes, it still looks like Minecraft. But I'm quite happy that I conquered my doubts and fears and made it. Now I know, and knowing is so much better than wondering.
I'll be back to posting in mid-to-late August. Until then, enjoy your summer.
