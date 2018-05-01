Just a note to let everyone know I'm fine. Now that it's over I can tell you that my laser surgery on both eyes also went very well, and restored the vision I had lost again in my left eye. After I got my sight back I joked to my guy that I wasn't entirely in the clear. I never have anything great happen without something bad coming right after it.
Sure enough, a week after my surgery I was robbed. All they took was the $26.00 in cash I had in my wallet, and they didn't hurt me, so I consider myself very lucky. It could have been a lot worse. Thank you, Universe.
I'm going to take a little more time away from the internet to process everything, do some sewing and get back to my regular work schedule. Thanks to everyone who has been e-mailing; I really appreciate you checking up on me. I will be working on replies this week.
See you when I'm fully recovered.
Tuesday, May 01, 2018
Checking In
Posted by Lynn Viehl at 10:30 AM
Labels: hiatus update
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
I am so happy to hear that your surgery went very well. I am appalled that you were robbed, but they didn't get much at all and you were not hurt, so I thank God (yes I am a Christian), that your are safe. I look forward to reading more work from you. BJ SteevesReplyDelete