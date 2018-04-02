Work Time Ten

Ten Things to Help You Time Your Work Sessions
This aquarium timer from Onlineclock.net provides a nice fish tank backdrop. The alarm when the coundown ends is like a digital alarm clock.
For a guided, one-minute exercise workout, try e.gg.timer.com's morning warm-up timer (always check with your doctor first if you have a condition that could be aggravated by exercise.)
Want to use Google Search as an online timer? Here's how.
OnlineMeditationTimer.com provides a timed sessions with a nice background chime for your contemplation.
You can set the Online Stopwatch to countdown any time interval you'd like. It ends with a ringing bell sound like an old alarm clock. The site also offers a bunch of different timers.
Onlinetimers.com has a variety of pre-programmed times you can use in addition to customizing your own; the alarm sounds like a low-volume digital alarm clock.
Pomodoro is what I personally use during my writing sessions to remind me to stop, get up, stretch, etc. It silently runs for 25 minutes, then sounds a alarm (I use the Brrrrrrring option) to remind you to take a five minute break. After four such intervals gives you a 15 minute break.
Want a little fun with your timer? This robot-race timer is cute.
For the multitaskers, Timer-tab.com offers countdown, alarm clock and stopwatch timers
Set the Vclock timer to countdown your session and pick your own alarm sound (I liked the wind chimes.)
Monday, April 02, 2018
