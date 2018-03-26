Monday, March 26, 2018
More Freebies
I found these free pics and over 700K more at Freepik.com, which allows you to download any of them without strings. All you're asked to do is provide a photo credit line, which they provide already coded for your web site or blog. There is a daily limit (five images, I think) if you use the site as a guest, but if you register for a free user account you can get at more.
Image Credits:
Roses: Designed by Freepik
Clock: City image created by Www.slon.pics - Freepik.com
Mask: Designed by Freepik
Posted by Lynn Viehl at 7:00 AM
Labels: freebies, graphics, photography
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Thank you for this. I recently lost the photo library that offered free stock. I'm so glad this is available.ReplyDelete