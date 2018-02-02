Checking in to let everyone know I'm fine. See, here? I'm getting a home manicure.
The fountain of creativity is slowly refilling, too. My writing group and I attended a talk by a visiting author, which was interesting, and I've blissfully buried myself in research for work. I cleaned out my home office from top to bottom, including the storage closet, and donated a bunch of books to the library and Goodwill. I acquired a Zen calendar with an motivational word every month to guide me, too. The word for January was, oddly enough, inspire.
Tonight I'm starting to work on my first quilt of 2018, which is also an original design of mine. I've lost two more pounds by boosting my daily efforts to exercise, and tried some new recipes to make our meals healthier. Really, the only thing I haven't done is go to Vegas or get a tattoo, but I think I'll leave those pleasures to the younger and thicker-skinned.
I need another month off to finish recharging, and then I think I'll be ready to get back to blogging. So see you in March.
Friday, February 02, 2018
Update
Posted by Lynn Viehl at 9:26 AM
Labels: hiatus update
Is that your bird? :looks at pathetic state of my own hands: :-)ReplyDelete
Enjoy your time off. It's good for the soul.
The bird belongs to my daughter; I'm just babysitting while she's away at university. She's very tame, so I let her out of the cage every morning so she can stretch her wings. Mostly she sits on my desk and watches the computer. She's a cute little thing, although she keeps pecking the freckles on my arm, thinking they're edible. :)Delete