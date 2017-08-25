Friday, August 25, 2017

Pardon My Bubbles





Pay no attention to the repetitive images; I'm messing with Blogger's code to see how I can make it work for me. I think I've actually got a handle on it now; I'm just uploading through their widget and then stealing the URL to work it back into my old familiar code, which allows me to resize it and put it where/how I like.

I'm going to have to redo fourteen years of posts with images in order to end my dependency on PhotoBucket, but at least now I know how to do it.

Image credit: Flynt
Posted by at
Labels: ,

1 comment:

  1. I'm so sorry. Something you can do in your spare time though! *runs for cover*

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 