Friday, August 25, 2017
Pardon My Bubbles
Pay no attention to the repetitive images; I'm messing with Blogger's code to see how I can make it work for me. I think I've actually got a handle on it now; I'm just uploading through their widget and then stealing the URL to work it back into my old familiar code, which allows me to resize it and put it where/how I like.
I'm going to have to redo fourteen years of posts with images in order to end my dependency on PhotoBucket, but at least now I know how to do it.
Image credit: Flynt
Posted by Lynn Viehl at 7:00 AM
Labels: blogging, photography
I'm so sorry. Something you can do in your spare time though! *runs for cover*ReplyDelete